The Hungarian Women's Volleyball Championship semifinals are underway.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani national team captain Ayshan Abdulazimova and her club Vasas took a crucial step toward the final by securing a 3-0 victory over Kaposvár in their third match of the series.

Abdulazimova made a significant impact, scoring 10 points in the match.

With this win, Vasas now leads the series 2-1. The first team to claim three victories will advance to the final.

Idman.biz