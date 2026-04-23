23 April 2026
EN

Azerbaijan champions Khilasedici set for historic Champions League debut - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
23 April 2026 15:13
34
Azerbaijan champions Khilasedici set for historic Champions League debut

Azerbaijani men’s volleyball club Khilasedici will compete in the CEV Champions League next season after winning the national title for the first time in their history.

According to Idman.Biz, head coach Jalil Jalilov confirmed that the club has chosen to step up to Europe’s most prestigious club tournament rather than return to the Challenge Cup, where they made their debut this season.

“We had a choice - to play again in the Challenge Cup or test ourselves in the Champions League. The management set an even higher target, and the decision was made to enter the Champions League,” Jalilov said.

The move marks a significant milestone for the club and Azerbaijani volleyball, as participation in the CEV Champions League will bring Khilasedici up against the continent’s elite teams. Jalilov also stressed that preparations will begin immediately, with the squad expected to undergo an intensive summer training programme.

The coach added that the club is planning to strengthen the roster with higher-quality foreign players in order to remain competitive at the top European level.

Khilasedici’s breakthrough season and upcoming European campaign highlight the growing ambitions of Azerbaijani volleyball on the international stage.

Vugar Vuqarly
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Natalya Mammadova speaks for the first time about becoming a mother - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ - VIDEO
10 April 15:53
Volleyball

Natalya Mammadova speaks for the first time about becoming a mother - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ - VIDEO

A legend of Azerbaijani volleyball reflects on her visit to the country

Ex-Azerbaijani volleyball star Natalya Mammadova arrives in Baku
9 April 16:04
Volleyball

Ex-Azerbaijani volleyball star Natalya Mammadova arrives in Baku - VIDEO

Former national team leader attends Super League semi-final as season reaches decisive stage
Azerbaijan youth volleyball coach Shahin Chatma set to leave role
4 April 12:59
Volleyball

Azerbaijan youth volleyball coach Shahin Chatma set to leave role

Reports suggest Turkish specialist has already said goodbye to team
Azerbaijan U18 women’s team set for European Championship qualifiers in Spain
25 March 10:18
Volleyball

Azerbaijan U18 women’s team set for European Championship qualifiers in Spain

National side faces Netherlands, Estonia and hosts Spain in decisive second round
Barcelona hit seven as Liverpool complete comeback to reach quarter-finals
19 March 09:43
Volleyball

Barcelona hit seven as Liverpool complete comeback to reach quarter-finals

High-scoring night sees 23 goals across four ties as last eight line-up is confirmed
Azerbaijan volleyball official appointed supervisor for CEV Cup semi-final
10 March 14:16
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball official appointed supervisor for CEV Cup semi-final

Representative of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation will oversee women’s clash between Galatasaray and Voluntari in Turkey

Most read

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model
21 April 09:58
World football

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model

Barcelona forward hopes to follow in footsteps of Inter Miami captain
Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers
21 April 17:58
Formula 1

Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers

Authorities warn of potential criminal cases over undeclared income
Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt
22 April 15:16
World football

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt - VIDEO

Viral moment sparks playful reactions among fans on social media
Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League
21 April 15:52
World football

Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League

Rescheduled fixtures from matchweek 34 set to shape title race and European battle