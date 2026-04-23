Azerbaijan champions Khilasedici set for historic Champions League debut - PHOTO

Azerbaijani men’s volleyball club Khilasedici will compete in the CEV Champions League next season after winning the national title for the first time in their history.

According to Idman.Biz, head coach Jalil Jalilov confirmed that the club has chosen to step up to Europe’s most prestigious club tournament rather than return to the Challenge Cup, where they made their debut this season.

“We had a choice - to play again in the Challenge Cup or test ourselves in the Champions League. The management set an even higher target, and the decision was made to enter the Champions League,” Jalilov said.

The move marks a significant milestone for the club and Azerbaijani volleyball, as participation in the CEV Champions League will bring Khilasedici up against the continent’s elite teams. Jalilov also stressed that preparations will begin immediately, with the squad expected to undergo an intensive summer training programme.

The coach added that the club is planning to strengthen the roster with higher-quality foreign players in order to remain competitive at the top European level.

Khilasedici’s breakthrough season and upcoming European campaign highlight the growing ambitions of Azerbaijani volleyball on the international stage.