Azerbaijan youth volleyball coach Shahin Chatma set to leave role

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s youth and junior girls’ volleyball teams, Shahin Chatma, is set to leave his position.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing prosport.az, the Turkish specialist, who had been in charge since the summer of 2023, visited the federation and said farewell to the team. It is understood that his decision is linked to his wife’s health.

Chatma’s tenure comes to an end following a difficult period for the national youth setup. Last month, Azerbaijan’s U-18 team endured a disappointing campaign in the second qualifying round of the European Championship in Spain, suffering straight-set defeats to hosts Spain, as well as the Netherlands and Estonia.

In addition, the Ganjlar team, also coached by Chatma, struggled in the Azerbaijan Women’s Super League, failing to win a single set throughout the competition.

Reports further suggest that his Turkish assistants, Zihni Turkay Taylan and statistician Birol Serim, are also expected to depart as part of the coaching staff reshuffle.