10 April 2026
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Natalya Mammadova speaks for the first time about becoming a mother - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ - VIDEO

Volleyball
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10 April 2026 15:53
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Natalya Mammadova speaks for the first time about becoming a mother - EXCLUSIVE İDMAN.BİZ - VIDEO

Azerbaijani volleyball star and former world-class player Natalya Mammadova has become a mother and is now raising her son.

She revealed this for the first time in an exclusive interview with İdman.Biz. As is well known, Mammadova has always kept details of her personal life private.

The former Azerbaijani international, who played for a number of top clubs during her career, recently arrived in Baku and attended a match of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League, where she was seen with her child. In a conversation with our outlet, Mammadova confirmed that she had become a mother.

“I am currently on maternity leave, raising my son. I devoted 20 years to volleyball, and now it is time to focus on family. I want to raise and bring up a good person. I haven’t thought about work or my future career yet, as I am busy with my young child,” she said.

The former athlete, who lives in France, also explained the reasons behind her visit to Baku.

“I came both to rest and to take care of some matters. But most importantly, I wanted to see my friends and loved ones, with whom I share many memories. It is a significant part of life that we dedicated to volleyball,” Mammadova noted.

She also shared her impressions of the changes in the Azerbaijani capital.

“The last time I was here was a few years ago. The city has changed. It is expanding, improving and developing. I always enjoy coming back to Baku. My youth passed here, and I feel very comfortable here,” she added.

Speaking about the current state of volleyball in Azerbaijan, she highlighted the importance of those continuing to develop the sport.

“I attended a match, but unfortunately could not watch it fully as I had to leave shortly after it started, so I cannot comment on the level of play. I am glad that volleyball continues to live thanks to Faig Garayev and his colleagues, who remain dedicated to their work and calling. They are all promoting Azerbaijani volleyball and doing a great job,” Mammadova said.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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