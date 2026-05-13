Ganja Bring Back Experienced Volleyball Player to Squad

Azerbaijani volleyball club Ganja VC has strengthened its squad ahead of the new season.

According to Idman.biz, the club announced the return of experienced volleyball player Leyla Parshkova.

Parshkova previously played for Ganja during the 2023/2024 season and was part of the team’s campaign for top results.

The club hopes that her experience will help reinforce the squad and improve its performances in the upcoming Azerbaijan championship season.

The move is considered one of Ganja’s first notable roster decisions of the offseason.