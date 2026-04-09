9 April 2026
EN

Ex-Azerbaijani volleyball star Natalya Mammadova arrives in Baku - VIDEO

Volleyball
News
9 April 2026 16:04
29
Ex-Azerbaijani volleyball star Natalya Mammadova arrives in Baku

Former Azerbaijan national team volleyball player Natalya Mammadova has returned to the country and attended a key domestic match in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Mammadova was present at the semi-final clash between Milli Aviasiya Akademiyasi and DH Volley, one of the decisive fixtures in the race for the title. Her appearance added a notable presence to the match, given her status as one of Azerbaijan’s most prominent volleyball figures.

Mammadova began her career in Ukraine, where she won a silver medal at the European Championship with the country’s youth national team. After moving to Azerbaijan, she changed her surname from Skazka and went on to become a key player for the national side, making her debut in 2004.

During her career, she represented a number of top clubs, including Azerreyl, Rabita, Volero, Keri, Ikaro, Turk Telekom, Dinamo, Omichka and Dinamo Kazan. One of her biggest achievements came in 2011, when she won the FIVB Club World Championship with Rabita.

After retiring from professional volleyball, Mammadova settled in France, but her return highlights her continued connection to Azerbaijani volleyball as the domestic season approaches its climax.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan youth volleyball coach Shahin Chatma set to leave role
4 April 12:59
Volleyball

Azerbaijan youth volleyball coach Shahin Chatma set to leave role

Reports suggest Turkish specialist has already said goodbye to team
Azerbaijan U18 women’s team set for European Championship qualifiers in Spain
25 March 10:18
Volleyball

Azerbaijan U18 women’s team set for European Championship qualifiers in Spain

National side faces Netherlands, Estonia and hosts Spain in decisive second round
Barcelona hit seven as Liverpool complete comeback to reach quarter-finals
19 March 09:43
Volleyball

Barcelona hit seven as Liverpool complete comeback to reach quarter-finals

High-scoring night sees 23 goals across four ties as last eight line-up is confirmed
Azerbaijan volleyball official appointed supervisor for CEV Cup semi-final
10 March 14:16
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball official appointed supervisor for CEV Cup semi-final

Representative of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation will oversee women’s clash between Galatasaray and Voluntari in Turkey
Faig Garayev: “I have always worked with women’s volleyball players and never regretted it”
2 March 15:31
Volleyball

Faig Garayev: “I have always worked with women’s volleyball players and never regretted it”

Azerbaijan head coach reflects on decades of success and challenges at inaugural Coaches Forum
FIVB tightens rules on change of sporting nationality
2 March 09:59
Volleyball

FIVB tightens rules on change of sporting nationality

National teams limited to two transferred players under updated regulations

Most read

Hagi salary revealed after replacing Lucescu as Romania head coach
7 April 12:07
Football

Hagi salary revealed after replacing Lucescu as Romania head coach

Former captain takes charge on same pay as predecessor ahead of summer fixtures
Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray
8 April 15:12
World football

Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray - PHOTO

Argentine striker launches outspoken response as contract uncertainty adds to pressure
Italy delay head coach decision amid Guardiola ambition
7 April 14:07
Football

Italy delay head coach decision amid Guardiola ambition

Federation prioritises long-term target over immediate appointment
Razvan Lucescu speaks out on father’s critical condition
7 April 16:13
World football

Razvan Lucescu speaks out on father’s critical condition

Family urge restraint as Mircea Lucescu remains in intensive care