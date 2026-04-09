Ex-Azerbaijani volleyball star Natalya Mammadova arrives in Baku - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team volleyball player Natalya Mammadova has returned to the country and attended a key domestic match in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Mammadova was present at the semi-final clash between Milli Aviasiya Akademiyasi and DH Volley, one of the decisive fixtures in the race for the title. Her appearance added a notable presence to the match, given her status as one of Azerbaijan’s most prominent volleyball figures.

Mammadova began her career in Ukraine, where she won a silver medal at the European Championship with the country’s youth national team. After moving to Azerbaijan, she changed her surname from Skazka and went on to become a key player for the national side, making her debut in 2004.

During her career, she represented a number of top clubs, including Azerreyl, Rabita, Volero, Keri, Ikaro, Turk Telekom, Dinamo, Omichka and Dinamo Kazan. One of her biggest achievements came in 2011, when she won the FIVB Club World Championship with Rabita.

After retiring from professional volleyball, Mammadova settled in France, but her return highlights her continued connection to Azerbaijani volleyball as the domestic season approaches its climax.