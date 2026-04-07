Italy delay head coach decision amid Guardiola ambition

Italy are in no rush to appoint a new head coach as the federation weighs its options and keeps a high-profile long-term target in focus, Idman.Biz reports.

According to local media, the Italian Football Federation are keen on reaching an agreement with Pep Guardiola, viewing the Manchester City manager as their preferred candidate despite the complexities involved in such a move.

This strategy has reportedly influenced the pace of negotiations with Antonio Conte, with talks not being accelerated as the federation consider their broader plans for the national team.

Guardiola remains under contract with Manchester City until 2027, making any potential agreement difficult in the short term. However, Italy appear willing to wait rather than make a quick appointment that may not align with their long-term vision.

The situation highlights the federation’s desire to rebuild and strengthen the national team with a coach capable of delivering sustained success on the international stage.