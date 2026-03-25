Azerbaijan U18 women’s team set for European Championship qualifiers in Spain

Azerbaijan’s U18 women’s volleyball team will compete in the second qualification round for the 2026 European Championship, as confirmed by the national federation, Idman.Biz reports.

The squad has already departed for Spain, where the matches will take place in Cadiz. Drawn in Group C, Azerbaijan will face the hosts Spain, as well as the Netherlands and Estonia in what promises to be a challenging group.

Head coach Shahin Chatman leads a young side aiming to secure a place in the final tournament. The second qualifying round, scheduled for 27–29 March, will feature 20 teams divided into five groups, with only the group winners progressing to the European Championship finals.

The qualification pathway leaves little room for error, meaning each match will be crucial as Azerbaijan look to make an impact on the continental stage and continue the development of their youth programme.