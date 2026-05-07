7 May 2026
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Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation represented at CEV Finance Commission meeting

Volleyball
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7 May 2026 12:07
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Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation represented at CEV Finance Commission meeting

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Communications Department head Zohrab Gozalbayli has taken part in a meeting of the Finance Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the meeting was held in Luxembourg at the CEV headquarters and brought together several senior officials from European volleyball’s governing body.

Among those in attendance were CEV Executive Director Vuk Karanovic, Finance Commission chairman Guy Juvet, commission members and representatives of the organisation’s finance department.

The participants discussed the CEV’s activity plan for the current year, the main directions of its financial policy and funding mechanisms for international tournaments and competitions. Particular attention was paid to competition budgets, cost optimisation and the efficient management of financial resources.

During the session, delegates also analysed the financial results of tournaments staged throughout 2025 and exchanged views on budget planning and financing models for upcoming events. Improving transparency in financial reporting and strengthening monitoring mechanisms were also highlighted as key priorities.

Commission members additionally discussed modern financial approaches, the implementation of digital financial management tools and ways to further strengthen cooperation between member federations. It was emphasised that such meetings play an important role in ensuring financial sustainability in European volleyball and improving the organisation of international competitions.

Idman.Biz
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