Barcelona hit seven as Liverpool complete comeback to reach quarter-finals

The Champions League round of 16 concluded with a spectacular evening of football, as 23 goals were scored across four second-leg ties and the final quarter-finalists were decided, İdman.Biz reports.

Barcelona produced the most eye-catching performance of the night, thrashing Newcastle 7-2 at home after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The Catalans led 3-2 by half-time before pulling away in the second half to seal an emphatic 8-3 aggregate victory. Raphinha was the standout performer as Hansi Flick’s side delivered one of the most dominant displays of the round.

Bayern Munich also progressed with ease. Having already secured a 6-1 win away, the German side beat Atalanta 4-1 at home to advance 10-2 on aggregate. Harry Kane scored twice, with his second goal marking his 50th in the Champions League.

Liverpool delivered the comeback of the night. After a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, the Premier League side responded with a commanding 4-0 win over Galatasaray at Anfield. Mohamed Salah missed a penalty but later found the net to register his 50th goal in the competition, as Liverpool advanced 4-1 on aggregate.

The tightest contest took place in London, where Tottenham beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on the night. However, the Spanish side held on to their advantage from the first leg and progressed 7-5 on aggregate, becoming the only team to lose the second leg but still qualify.

Earlier in the week, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Sporting had already booked their places in the quarter-finals. The ties for the next round are now set: PSG will face Liverpool, Real Madrid meet Bayern Munich, Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid, and Sporting play Arsenal.