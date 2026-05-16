16 May 2026
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Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team complete Hungary training camp

Volleyball
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16 May 2026 15:11
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Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team complete Hungary training camp

The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team have completed their training camp in Hungary as preparations continue for the upcoming European League campaign.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing information released by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the team held joint training sessions with the Hungary national side during the camp and also played two friendly matches.

Azerbaijan won both encounters, recording victories by scores of 3-0 and 3-1, providing a positive boost ahead of the tournament.

The next stage of preparations will take place in Slovenia, where the squad has travelled to continue its training programme in the city of Maribor until 29 May. Additional warm-up matches are also expected to be organised during the camp.

Azerbaijan will begin their European League campaign on home soil in Baku. Between 5 and 7 June, the national team will face Sweden women's national volleyball team and Estonia women's national volleyball team in their opening matches.

The European League is regarded as an important competition for developing national teams across the continent and offers valuable international experience ahead of major qualification tournaments.

Idman.Biz
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