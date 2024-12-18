2026 Women's European Volleyball Championship hosts meet in Luxembourg

Preparations for the 2026 Women's European Volleyball Championship are underway, with representatives from the host nations gathering in Luxembourg at the headquarters of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), reports Idman.biz.

The event will be co-hosted by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, marking the fourth time the championship will be held across multiple nations.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Faig Orujov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, and Elgar Baghirov, a member of its Board of Directors.

The meeting focused on critical aspects of tournament preparation, including:

- Competition logistics and venue assessments.

- Media and digital engagement strategies.

- Marketing, branding, and promotional activities.

This collaboration among four nations reflects a growing trend in volleyball, aiming to enhance the championship’s global visibility and improve operational efficiency.

The 2026 European Championship is expected to set a new standard for international volleyball events, showcasing top-tier talent and fostering cooperation between host countries.

