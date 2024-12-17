17 December 2024
EN

Cuban internationals in Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship reduced to two

Volleyball
News
17 December 2024 16:47
12
Cuban internationals in Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship reduced to two

The number of Cuban players in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men's teams has dropped to two.

Idman.biz reports that at the beginning of the season, three athletes from Azadlig Adasi were competing in the league.

However, later, the blocker José Antonio Sandoval Rojas, who played for Murov Az Terminal, switched teams and moved to Iceland's Molnir, changing the country he played in.

At the start of the season, the Xilasedici team had added Cuban attackers Luis Rodrigues and Luis Enrique Reyes to their roster.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neftchi claims easy victory – PHOTO
17:26
Volleyball

Neftchi claims easy victory – PHOTO

Today, the third round of the Men's Volleyball High League kicked off
Azerbaijani referee assigned to another Champions League match
16 December 15:14
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee assigned to another Champions League match

Serbia’s Tomislav Popović will join him as the other referee for this encounter
Rahimova’s team struggles in losing streak
16 December 14:18
Volleyball

Rahimova’s team struggles in losing streak

The team suffered back-to-back defeats in five-set matches against Praia and Minas
Former Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team coach to work in Indonesia
13 December 13:35
Volleyball

Former Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team coach to work in Indonesia

Bulent Karslıoglu, the former head coach of the Azerbaijan women's volleyball team, will continue his career in Indonesia
Azerbaijan champion Taurie Magee joins Albanian KS Vllaznia
13 December 11:56
Volleyball

Azerbaijan champion Taurie Magee joins Albanian KS Vllaznia

This will be Magee’s third professional club
Yelyzaveta Ruban: I’m not thinking about offers from Azerbaijan
12 December 14:30
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban: I’m not thinking about offers from Azerbaijan

Yelyzaveta Ruban, a member of the Azerbaijani national volleyball team and the Romanian club Alba, shared insights into her career and life

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating
15 December 12:54
Football

Qarabag regressed - UEFA rating

The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz