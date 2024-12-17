Cuban internationals in Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship reduced to two

The number of Cuban players in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men's teams has dropped to two.

Idman.biz reports that at the beginning of the season, three athletes from Azadlig Adasi were competing in the league.

However, later, the blocker José Antonio Sandoval Rojas, who played for Murov Az Terminal, switched teams and moved to Iceland's Molnir, changing the country he played in.

At the start of the season, the Xilasedici team had added Cuban attackers Luis Rodrigues and Luis Enrique Reyes to their roster.

