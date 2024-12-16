16 December 2024
Rahimova’s team struggles in losing streak

Azerbaijan national volleyball team player Polina Rahimova's Brazilian club, Osasco, has hit a losing streak.

Idman.biz reports that the team suffered back-to-back defeats in five-set matches against Praia and Minas in the last two rounds.

Adding to their woes, Polina managed to score only two points in the most recent match.

Osasco currently holds 3rd place in the regular season standings but has two games in hand. If they secure two decisive victories, they could catch up with league leaders Praia in points.

