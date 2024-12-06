6 December 2024
EN

Kristina Karapetian embraces Baku’s hospitality in a post from the Boulevard - VIDEO

Volleyball
News
6 December 2024 13:25
26
Kristina Karapetian embraces Baku’s hospitality in a post from the Boulevard - VIDEO

Former Kazakhstan volleyball player Kristina Karapetian has arrived in Baku.

The 32-year-old sports veteran, who is primarily known for her revealing photoshoots, caught attention with a post from the Seaside National Park, Idman.biz reports.

She mentioned that she was invited to one of the events in Baku. Originally from Moldova, Karapetian took her first husband's surname, Armenian Dmitri Karapetian, and stated that she did not face any issues related to her last name in Baku: " I had been warned that I could face troubles because of my surname in Azerbaijan. But there weren't any problems. A smile, peacefulness, politeness, and respect are the universal keys to people's hearts. I want to return here in the summer."

For context, Kristina played for Russia's youth team in 2007 and for Kazakhstan's national team between 2017 and 2020. Later, she married volleyball player Mikhail Ustinov.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerrail wins in a thrilling tie-break, Absheron faces underdog
18:12
Volleyball

Azerrail wins in a thrilling tie-break, Absheron faces underdog

The opening game will feature Azerrail facing Murov Az Terminal
New faces in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship: From Puerto Rico to Serbia - PHOTO
16:50
Volleyball

New faces in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship: From Puerto Rico to Serbia - PHOTO

Idman.biz presents some of the new names that could add excitement to the national championship
Polina Rahimova scores 19 points in loss to league leaders in Brazil
12:31
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova scores 19 points in loss to league leaders in Brazil

Rahimova's team, Osasco, lost 2-3 to the league leaders, marking their second defeat in the competition
Xilasedici starts the season with a ‘clean sheet’ victory - PHOTO
5 December 17:59
Volleyball

Xilasedici starts the season with a ‘clean sheet’ victory - PHOTO

The first round of the Men's Volleyball High League concluded today
From Baku to Indonesia: New chapter for Cuban volleyball player Vila Ivis
5 December 15:45
Volleyball

From Baku to Indonesia: New chapter for Cuban volleyball player Vila Ivis

This move marks Ivis’ fourth team in his career
Azerbaijan’s volleyball player shines in CEV Cup match
5 December 13:31
Volleyball

Azerbaijan’s volleyball player shines in CEV Cup match

The return match between the teams will be held on December 17 in Tallinn

Most read

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery
4 December 09:24
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery

The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service
Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"
4 December 18:31
Football

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg
5 December 18:06
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg

The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
5 December 10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper