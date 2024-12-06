Kristina Karapetian embraces Baku’s hospitality in a post from the Boulevard - VIDEO

Former Kazakhstan volleyball player Kristina Karapetian has arrived in Baku.

The 32-year-old sports veteran, who is primarily known for her revealing photoshoots, caught attention with a post from the Seaside National Park, Idman.biz reports.

She mentioned that she was invited to one of the events in Baku. Originally from Moldova, Karapetian took her first husband's surname, Armenian Dmitri Karapetian, and stated that she did not face any issues related to her last name in Baku: " I had been warned that I could face troubles because of my surname in Azerbaijan. But there weren't any problems. A smile, peacefulness, politeness, and respect are the universal keys to people's hearts. I want to return here in the summer."

For context, Kristina played for Russia's youth team in 2007 and for Kazakhstan's national team between 2017 and 2020. Later, she married volleyball player Mikhail Ustinov.

