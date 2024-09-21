21 September 2024
EN

Shahin Bagirov met with young volleyball players - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
21 September 2024 17:00
18
President of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Shahin Bagirov met with young volleyball players in Gobustan.

The head of the federation, Hajigabul, watched the final games of the Gobustan district championship in volleyball among schoolchildren organized by RVK within the framework of the Year of Solidarity for the Green World, Idman.biz reports.

12 teams competed in the championship, which started on September 15. According to the results of the final match of the competition held at the Gobustan Olympic Sports Complex, the team of Garadag district No. 3 secondary school took the 1st place, and the team of Garadag district No. 1 secondary school took the 2nd place. The team of Arabshalbash village school of Garadag region was the third in the first place.

Cups and medals were presented to the winners of the competition. Presenting the awards, AVF President Shahin Bagirov congratulated the young people, gave them advice and wished them success on the way to becoming professional volleyball players.

Idman.biz

Tags:

