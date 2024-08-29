29 August 2024
Atanasios Papageorgiou visited Azerbaijan - PHOTO

29 August 2024 16:36
FIVB instructor-expert Atanasios Papageorgiou visited Azerbaijan within the framework of the Development of National Sports Systems (DNSS) program jointly organized by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and AVF with the support of the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity Fund and FIVB.

The main purpose of the visit, which will last until September 3, is to familiarize with the volleyball bases located in the capital and regions and to prepare a development plan for the near future, Idman.biz reports.

For this purpose, Papageorgiou and FIVB coach-instructor, head of AVF Education Council Cengiz Akarcheshme met with Azerbaijan Sports Academy (AIA) Vice-Rector for Educational Organization Rafael Novruzov and Head of International Relations Department Jamila Ismayilzade.

Jeyhun Rahmanov, NOC's project manager, and Nargiz Ismayilova, coordinator of AVF's Communication Department, also participated in the meeting held within the framework of the Development of National Sports Systems (DNSS) program. The guests who were in the scientific-educational laboratory and Media Center of AIA got acquainted with the conditions created for students here. The guests who visited the AIA gym got acquainted with the necessary conditions for the establishment of the Development Center here in the future, and discussions were held in this regard.

Later, Papageorgiou and Akarcheshme donated their books about volleyball to the AIA library.

Seminars for volleyball coaches-teachers will be held in Ganja and Baku as part of the DNSS program.

Idman.biz

