Ruban continues training with Alba

Yelyzaveta Ruban, a volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, continues to prepare for the new season in the Romanian Alba team.

The team started training two weeks ago under the leadership of the new Italian head coach Marco Musso, Idman.biz reports.

Olena Kharchenko, the blocker of Azerbaijan national team, also joined the Romanian team. Alba will prepare for the new season at home. The team will play some test matches at the end of September.

Ruban spent the last two seasons in Lugoj, another representative of Romania.

Idman.biz