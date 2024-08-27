Turkish teams will also participate in the Autonomy Cup

On September 4-7, the city of Nakhchivan will host the championship for Autonomy Cup among teenage girls in volleyball.

U-16 Azerbaijan national team, Ganja, Sumgayit, Tovuz, Eastern Zangezur Regional Volleyball clubs, Eskisehir and Igdir of Turkiye will participate in the competition, which will be jointly organized by the Nakhchivan Volleyball Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with the support of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation. teams of cities and Nakhchivan team will participate, Idman.biz reports.

The competition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which plays a unique role in Azerbaijan's rich past, social, political, scientific and cultural life and is a strategic place for the Turkic world.

