17 June 2024
EN

Nations League playoff matches

Volleyball
News
17 June 2024 17:18
17
Nations League playoff matches

The preliminary round of the Nations League among women's volleyball players has ended.

As per Idman.biz, the quarter-final pairs have been announced.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Brazilian team finished the group stage without defeat. The 1st place "samba players" will face Thailand.

The Turkish national team, the last winner of the Nations League, finished the first round in 6th place. The opponent of Moon Stars will be Poland.

Nations League, playoff
Quarter-finals
Brazil - Thailand
China - Japan
Italy - USA
Poland - Türkiye

It should be noted that the final stage will be hosted by Bangkok (Thailand). The quarter-finals will be held on June 20-21, and the semi-finals will be held on June 22. The final and 3rd place matches will take place on June 23.

Idman.biz

Related news

They overcame Azerbaijan and became champions
13:56
Volleyball

They overcame Azerbaijan and became champions

The winners of the European Golden League in volleyball have been announced
Adviser to the AVF president at the CEV meeting
16 June 17:58
Volleyball

Adviser to the AVF president at the CEV meeting

The next meeting of the Board of the European Volleyball Confederation was held
Azerbaijani referee in the final
16 June 16:07
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee in the final

Zulfugarov refereed the previous games of the tournament, which started on June 8 in Nancy, France

National team players at Ganja - PHOTO
7 June 16:18
Volleyball

National team players at Ganja - PHOTO

New transfers were made at Ganja, consisting of female volleyball players
Azerbaijan club signs players from 6 countries
7 June 15:22
Volleyball

Azerbaijan club signs players from 6 countries

The club has already decided on the transfer of a number of players from different countries
National captain: "We will try not to repeat our mistakes"
5 June 17:49
Volleyball

National captain: "We will try not to repeat our mistakes"

Aynur Imanova, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this

Most read

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON
13:35
Football

Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON

İt was announced by the president of Al-Hilal, Anmar Al-Haili, who is interested in the player's services
Qarabag's rank in Europe
10:52
Football

Qarabag's rank in Europe

The table includes 400 clubs of the continent
The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".
15 June 13:15
Euro 2024

The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".

The fight in group B of EURO-2024 will start today