Nations League playoff matches

The preliminary round of the Nations League among women's volleyball players has ended.

As per Idman.biz, the quarter-final pairs have been announced.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Brazilian team finished the group stage without defeat. The 1st place "samba players" will face Thailand.

The Turkish national team, the last winner of the Nations League, finished the first round in 6th place. The opponent of Moon Stars will be Poland.

Nations League, playoff

Quarter-finals

Brazil - Thailand

China - Japan

Italy - USA

Poland - Türkiye

It should be noted that the final stage will be hosted by Bangkok (Thailand). The quarter-finals will be held on June 20-21, and the semi-finals will be held on June 22. The final and 3rd place matches will take place on June 23.

Idman.biz