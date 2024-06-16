Adviser to the AVF president at the CEV meeting

The next meeting of the Board of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) was held.

Idman.biz reports that Jalil Jafarov, adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, member of the CEV Board of Directors, took part in the meeting held in Jurmala, Latvia on June 15.

At the meeting, a wide range of opinions were exchanged about the tournaments held in the current year and their results. Noting that the presidential elections of the European Volleyball Confederation will be held in August, the current president of the institution, Aleksandar Boricic, thanked all the members of the Board of Directors and wished them success. The upcoming competitions were also discussed at the meeting.

The participants of the event also watched the final games of the 2024 CEV Beach Volleyball Nations Cup organized in Jurmala on June 13-16.

