16 June 2024
EN

Adviser to the AVF president at the CEV meeting

Volleyball
News
16 June 2024 17:58
3
Adviser to the AVF president at the CEV meeting

The next meeting of the Board of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) was held.

Idman.biz reports that Jalil Jafarov, adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, member of the CEV Board of Directors, took part in the meeting held in Jurmala, Latvia on June 15.

At the meeting, a wide range of opinions were exchanged about the tournaments held in the current year and their results. Noting that the presidential elections of the European Volleyball Confederation will be held in August, the current president of the institution, Aleksandar Boricic, thanked all the members of the Board of Directors and wished them success. The upcoming competitions were also discussed at the meeting.

The participants of the event also watched the final games of the 2024 CEV Beach Volleyball Nations Cup organized in Jurmala on June 13-16.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani referee in the final
16:07
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee in the final

Zulfugarov refereed the previous games of the tournament, which started on June 8 in Nancy, France

National team players at Ganja - PHOTO
7 June 16:18
Volleyball

National team players at Ganja - PHOTO

New transfers were made at Ganja, consisting of female volleyball players
Azerbaijan club signs players from 6 countries
7 June 15:22
Volleyball

Azerbaijan club signs players from 6 countries

The club has already decided on the transfer of a number of players from different countries
National captain: "We will try not to repeat our mistakes"
5 June 17:49
Volleyball

National captain: "We will try not to repeat our mistakes"

Aynur Imanova, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this
Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe
3 June 11:44
Volleyball

Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe

The best hitters of the European Golden League among female volleyball players have been announced
Women's World Series: The playoffs begin
2 June 09:30
Volleyball

Women's World Series: The playoffs begin

The Gabala stage of the World Women's Series of 3x3 basketball will start today

Most read

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed
14 June 15:00
Tennis

Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"