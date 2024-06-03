3 June 2024
Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe

The best scorers of the European Golden League among female volleyball players have been announced.

As per Idman.biz, the most productive player of the Azerbaijan national team has also been revealed.

Nikalina Bashnakova brought more points to our team. The player, who scored 77 points, finished the competition in 15th place.

Mariya Kirilyuk was 26th with 64 points. Margarita Stepanenko, one point behind, ranked 28th. Ulkar Karimova, who scored 60 points, was also included in the "Top-50". She is number 32 on the list.

It should be noted that the most productive player was Romanian Rodica Buterez with 128 points.

Idman.biz

