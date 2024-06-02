Women's World Series: The playoffs begin

The Gabala stage of the World Women's Series of 3x3 basketball will start today.

5 national teams and 3 clubs will test their strength in the 2-day competition, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani national team will play against the Portuguese national team, Baku Flames and Warsaw Lotto (Poland) in Group A.

In Group B, Italy, Romania and Poland, as well as Barcelona Panthers (Spain), will clarify their attitude.

June 2

16:30 Azerbaijan - Baku Flames

18:10 Baku Flames - Warsaw Lotto

19:00 Azerbaijan - Portugal

20:00 Portugal - Baku Flames

20:50 Warsaw Lotto - Azerbaijan

It should be noted that according to the regulations, the group winners will qualify directly for the semi-finals. The second and third teams of the group will continue to fight each other in the quarter-finals.

