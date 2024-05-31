1 June 2024
EN

Easy victory from Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
31 May 2024 19:55
3
Easy victory from Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The games of the III stage of the European Golden League among women have started today.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team played their 5th match in the tournament.

Faig Garayev's team faced Estonia. They won an easy victory in the match that took place in Baku. Azerbaijan's volleyball players were stronger than their opponents in all 3 sets.

It should be noted that our national team won its second victory in the fifth match.

European Golden League (women)
III stage
May 31
18:00. Estonia - Azerbaijan - 0:3 (21:25, 12:25, 20:25)
Referees: Erdal Akinci (Turkiye), Roy Goren (Israel)
Volleyball Center of MYS

Idman.biz

Related news

Andres Toobal: "We fought with Azerbaijan as much as we could" - INTERVIEW
31 May 21:24
Volleyball

Andres Toobal: "We fought with Azerbaijan as much as we could" - INTERVIEW

Estonian national team head coach Andres Toobal's interview to Idman.biz after the defeat in the European Gold League
Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge
31 May 10:23
Volleyball

Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge

Farid Jalalov’s team will take part in the first match of the III stage of the European Golden League
Azerbaijan facing the underdog
31 May 10:14
Volleyball

Azerbaijan facing the underdog

The Azerbaijani national team will play its 5th match in the tournament
Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"
30 May 12:09
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"

"This showed itself as a result"
Two new volleyball players at the National Aviation Academy
29 May 15:45
Volleyball

Two new volleyball players at the National Aviation Academy

The "students" have strengthened with two volleyball players
Azerbaijan matches entrusted to the Finn referees
27 May 14:10
Volleyball

Azerbaijan matches entrusted to the Finn referees

This was announced by the press service of CEV

Most read

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest
30 May 15:48
Wrestling

14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Ratcliffe explains the 5 golden transfer rules
29 May 12:24
Football

Ratcliffe explains the 5 golden transfer rules

The list serves to fast-track Man United transformation