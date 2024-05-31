Easy victory from Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The games of the III stage of the European Golden League among women have started today.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team played their 5th match in the tournament.

Faig Garayev's team faced Estonia. They won an easy victory in the match that took place in Baku. Azerbaijan's volleyball players were stronger than their opponents in all 3 sets.

It should be noted that our national team won its second victory in the fifth match.

European Golden League (women)

III stage

May 31

18:00. Estonia - Azerbaijan - 0:3 (21:25, 12:25, 20:25)

Referees: Erdal Akinci (Turkiye), Roy Goren (Israel)

Volleyball Center of MYS

Idman.biz