Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge

Today, the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men's volleyball players, will play their next game.

Idman.biz reports that Farid Jalalov’s team will take part in the first match of the III stage of the European Golden League.

Farid Jalalov's team will meet with Estonia. The match will take place on the opponent's field.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team lost by a clean sheet in all their matches.

European Golden League (men)

League Round

Pool I

May 31

19:00. Azerbaijan - Estonia

Referees: Ari Jokelainen (Finland), Koen Luts (Belgium)

Rakvere Sports Hall

Rank Team G W D P S/D B/D 1 Czechia 5 4 1 13 14-4 436-352 2 Croatia 4 4 0 12 12-4 388-366 3 Ukraine 4 3 1 9 10-4 329-296 4 Portugal 4 3 1 8 10-6 379-363 5 Finland 5 3 2 8 11-9 462-452 6 Spain 4 2 2 7 9-7 390-374 7 Belgium 4 2 2 5 7-8 347-331 8 Estonia 4 2 2 5 7-9 352-381 9 Romania 4 1 3 4 7-9 362-344 10 North Macedonia 4 1 3 4 6-9 316-329 11 Luxembourg 4 0 4 0 0-12 217-300 12 Azerbaijan 4 0 4 0 0-12 210-300

Idman.biz