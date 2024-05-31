31 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge

Volleyball
News
31 May 2024 10:23
5
Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge

Today, the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men's volleyball players, will play their next game.

Idman.biz reports that Farid Jalalov’s team will take part in the first match of the III stage of the European Golden League.

Farid Jalalov's team will meet with Estonia. The match will take place on the opponent's field.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team lost by a clean sheet in all their matches.

European Golden League (men)
League Round
Pool I
May 31
19:00. Azerbaijan - Estonia
Referees: Ari Jokelainen (Finland), Koen Luts (Belgium)
Rakvere Sports Hall

Rank

Team

G

W

D

P

S/D

B/D

1

Czechia

5

4

1

13

14-4

436-352

2

Croatia

4

4

0

12

12-4

388-366

3

Ukraine

4

3

1

9

10-4

329-296

4

Portugal

4

3

1

8

10-6

379-363

5

Finland

5

3

2

8

11-9

462-452

6

Spain

4

2

2

7

9-7

390-374

7

Belgium

4

2

2

5

7-8

347-331

8

Estonia

4

2

2

5

7-9

352-381

9

Romania

4

1

3

4

7-9

362-344

10

North Macedonia

4

1

3

4

6-9

316-329

11

Luxembourg

4

0

4

0

0-12

217-300

12

Azerbaijan

4

0

4

0

0-12

210-300

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan facing the underdog
10:14
Volleyball

Azerbaijan facing the underdog

The Azerbaijani national team will play its 5th match in the tournament
Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"
30 May 12:09
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"

"This showed itself as a result"
Two new volleyball players at the National Aviation Academy
29 May 15:45
Volleyball

Two new volleyball players at the National Aviation Academy

The "students" have strengthened with two volleyball players
Azerbaijan matches entrusted to the Finn referees
27 May 14:10
Volleyball

Azerbaijan matches entrusted to the Finn referees

This was announced by the press service of CEV
Referees of Azerbaijan national team's matches in Baku
27 May 12:59
Volleyball

Referees of Azerbaijan national team's matches in Baku

Judges from Israel, Turkiye and Azerbaijan were appointed to these meetings
Sahin Chatma gathered the volleyball players in Gakh
27 May 11:04
Volleyball

Sahin Chatma gathered the volleyball players in Gakh

The training camp for teenage volleyball girls has been started

Most read

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO
29 May 10:02
Football

Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year - PHOTO

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest
30 May 15:48
Wrestling

14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined