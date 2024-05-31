Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge

Today, the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men's volleyball players, will play their next game.
Idman.biz reports that Farid Jalalov’s team will take part in the first match of the III stage of the European Golden League.
Farid Jalalov's team will meet with Estonia. The match will take place on the opponent's field.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team lost by a clean sheet in all their matches.
European Golden League (men)
League Round
Pool I
May 31
19:00. Azerbaijan - Estonia
Referees: Ari Jokelainen (Finland), Koen Luts (Belgium)
Rakvere Sports Hall
|
Rank
|
Team
|
G
|
W
|
D
|
P
|
S/D
|
B/D
|
1
|
Czechia
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
13
|
14-4
|
436-352
|
2
|
Croatia
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
12
|
12-4
|
388-366
|
3
|
Ukraine
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
10-4
|
329-296
|
4
|
Portugal
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
10-6
|
379-363
|
5
|
Finland
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
11-9
|
462-452
|
6
|
Spain
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
9-7
|
390-374
|
7
|
Belgium
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
7-8
|
347-331
|
8
|
Estonia
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
7-9
|
352-381
|
9
|
Romania
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
7-9
|
362-344
|
10
|
North Macedonia
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
6-9
|
316-329
|
11
|
Luxembourg
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0-12
|
217-300
|
12
|
Azerbaijan
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0-12
|
210-300
Idman.biz