Azerbaijani volleyball player: "Azerbaijan team is capable of doing it"

19 May 2024 15:05
"We made a successful start to the Golden European League and won the first game."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by Ulkar Karimova, a member of the Azerbaijan women's volleyball team.

An experienced volleyball player commented on the team's first game in the Golden European League: "We had little time to prepare for the competition. Nevertheless, we did our best to prepare well. We performed the tasks of teacher Faig correctly and defeated Croatia with a clean score. But we lost to Slovakia in the second game. I think that fatigue after the first match spoke volumes, and our own mistakes did not allow us to play the game we wanted. We could not fight against the opponent at the necessary level. We have four more games to go. We will have home games both in Romania and in Baku. We will do our best to win these matches. Azerbaijan team can do it. I believe that in the next games we will fulfill the tasks of the head coach and win victories and advance to the final stage.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team won against Croatia (3:0) and lost against Slovakia (1:3) in the first 2 games of the league. Azerbaijan team will play the next game against Romania on May 24th.

