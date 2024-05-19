Azerbaijan team is facing Ukraine

Today, the next games will be held in the Golden European League.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of men's volleyball players, will play its next match.

Azerbaijan team will face Ukraine. The meeting will take place in Baku. The students of Farid Jalalov will try to win their first victory at the Volleyball Center of GİN.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan team faced Romania in its first match. The match ended with a 3:0 (25:16, 25:16, 25:19) victory of the guests.

European League Gold (Men)

I stage

May 19

18:00. Azerbaijan - Ukraine

Judges: Agnieszka Miclic (Poland), Eldar Zulfugarov (Azerbaijan)

Volleyball Center of GIN

Croatia 2 2 0 6-2 195-181 6 Spain 1 1 0 3-0 75-53 3 Portugal 1 1 0 3-0 75-57 3 Czech republic 1 1 0 3-0 75-58 3 Ukraine 1 1 0 3-1 95-88 3 Romania 2 1 1 4-3 163-146 3 Estonia 2 1 1 3-4 147-164 3 North Macedonia 1 0 1 1-3 89-89 0 Belgium 1 0 1 1-3 95-98 0 Finland 1 0 1 1-3 86-97 0 Luxembourg 2 0 2 0-6 110-150 0 Azerbaijan 1 0 1 0-3 51-75 0

Idman.biz