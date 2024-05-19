19 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan team is facing Ukraine

Volleyball
News
19 May 2024 12:48
Azerbaijan team is facing Ukraine

Today, the next games will be held in the Golden European League.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of men's volleyball players, will play its next match.

Azerbaijan team will face Ukraine. The meeting will take place in Baku. The students of Farid Jalalov will try to win their first victory at the Volleyball Center of GİN.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan team faced Romania in its first match. The match ended with a 3:0 (25:16, 25:16, 25:19) victory of the guests.

European League Gold (Men)
I stage
May 19
18:00. Azerbaijan - Ukraine
Judges: Agnieszka Miclic (Poland), Eldar Zulfugarov (Azerbaijan)
Volleyball Center of GIN

Croatia

2

2

0

6-2

195-181

6

Spain

1

1

0

3-0

75-53

3

Portugal

1

1

0

3-0

75-57

3

Czech republic

1

1

0

3-0

75-58

3

Ukraine

1

1

0

3-1

95-88

3

Romania

2

1

1

4-3

163-146

3

Estonia

2

1

1

3-4

147-164

3

North Macedonia

1

0

1

1-3

89-89

0

Belgium

1

0

1

1-3

95-98

0

Finland

1

0

1

1-3

86-97

0

Luxembourg

2

0

2

0-6

110-150

0

Azerbaijan

1

0

1

0-3

51-75

0

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani volleyball player: "Azerbaijan team is capable of doing it"
15:05
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player: "Azerbaijan team is capable of doing it"

"We could not fight against the opponent at the necessary level"
Romanian volleyball player: "Azerbaijan organizes these competitions a high level"
18 May 16:52
Volleyball

Romanian volleyball player: "Azerbaijan organizes these competitions a high level"

"It was very important for us to start with a victory in the Golden European League"

Second test of Azerbaijan
18 May 10:20
Volleyball

Second test of Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan national team of female volleyball players will play its next game today
Women's 6th, men's 3rd attempt – ANALYSIS
17 May 09:56
Volleyball

Women's 6th, men's 3rd attempt – ANALYSIS

he European Golden Volleyball League is starting
Azerbaijan drew with Austria and left for Croatia
16 May 16:40
Volleyball

Azerbaijan drew with Austria and left for Croatia

Tomorrow our national team will play its first official match in the European Golden League against the Croatian national team
National team player: "We will not give up"
15 May 17:59
Volleyball

National team player: "We will not give up"

"I'm not at my best yet"

Most read

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
17 May 10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff
How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
16 May 17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic
Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
FIFA plans to give coaches the right to request VAR
17 May 11:04
Football

FIFA plans to give coaches the right to request VAR

"We want to improve and develop VAR"