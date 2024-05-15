15 May 2024
Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..."

Volleyball
News
15 May 2024 14:01
Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..."

"I have been involved in volleyball for 15 years and this is the first time I have been involved in the national team."

Idman.biz reports that Javid Azimov, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this.

He spoke about the preparation for the European Golden League. According to the debutant, most volleyball players in the team are young: "We have tough opponents. The Romanian and Ukrainian teams are quite strong. We may be weaker than them, but that doesn't mean we expect defeat. Our training is going very well. As a result of this preparation, we believe that we will win at home."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will play its first game in the European Golden League against Romania on May 17.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

