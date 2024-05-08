8 May 2024
Azerbaijan volleyball player: "We will do our best to win"

8 May 2024 17:19
"This season, our team consists mainly of young people."

Nikalina Bashnakova, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this, Idman.biz reports.

The player, which continues preparations for the Golden European League, revealed her thoughts about the preparation process and the competition to the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation: "We don't have much time. We have to work harder and we are doing it. We train twice a day for about three hours. Tomorrow we leave for Slovenia. From there we will go to Croatia. We are a young team. Nevertheless, we will do our best to play well and win a successful result."

It should be noted that our national team will face Croatia on May 17 and Slovakia the next day.

Idman.biz

