Azerbaijan drew with Austria and left for Croatia

The Azerbaijan national team of women's volleyball players has finished their preparations before the European Golden League.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan team, which passed the last stage of the training process in Slovenia, left today for Croatia, which hosted the first stage of the competition.

In the match organized in the city of Maribor, our volleyball players played two test matches with the Austrian national team. In one of the games, the score was 2:2, and in the other, our team lost with a score of 1:3. In these matches, mainly our young volleyball players performed in the main team of our team.

It should be noted that tomorrow our national team will play its first official match in the European Golden League against the Croatian national team. The other opponent of our team in the first round will be Slovakia.

Idman.biz