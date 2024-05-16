16 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan drew with Austria and left for Croatia

Volleyball
News
16 May 2024 16:40
Azerbaijan drew with Austria and left for Croatia

The Azerbaijan national team of women's volleyball players has finished their preparations before the European Golden League.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan team, which passed the last stage of the training process in Slovenia, left today for Croatia, which hosted the first stage of the competition.

In the match organized in the city of Maribor, our volleyball players played two test matches with the Austrian national team. In one of the games, the score was 2:2, and in the other, our team lost with a score of 1:3. In these matches, mainly our young volleyball players performed in the main team of our team.

It should be noted that tomorrow our national team will play its first official match in the European Golden League against the Croatian national team. The other opponent of our team in the first round will be Slovakia.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team player: "We will not give up"
15 May 17:59
Volleyball

National team player: "We will not give up"

"I'm not at my best yet"
Kanan Allahverdiyev: "We want to win if we can"
15 May 15:48
Volleyball

Kanan Allahverdiyev: "We want to win if we can"

"Our opponents are very strong"
Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..." - VIDEO
15 May 14:01
Volleyball

Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..." - VIDEO

"Our training is going very well"
Vugar Bayramov: "It is too early to say anything about the result" - VIDEO
15 May 13:47
Volleyball

Vugar Bayramov: "It is too early to say anything about the result" - VIDEO

"They are an experienced team"
Farid Jalalov: "We don't want to apply a physical pressure" - VIDEO
15 May 13:15
Volleyball

Farid Jalalov: "We don't want to apply a physical pressure" - VIDEO

"Even though we have little time, we will try to do our best"
Azerbaijan preparing for the European Golden League - PHOTO - VIDEO
15 May 12:18
Volleyball

Azerbaijan preparing for the European Golden League - PHOTO - VIDEO

The meeting is led by the head coach of the national team, Farid Jalalov

Most read

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION
14 May 16:49
Football

Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION

Different Team in Europe and the World
Mbappe will miss the game against Nice
15 May 13:33
Football

Mbappe will miss the game against Nice

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera