18 May 2024
Second test of Azerbaijan

18 May 2024 10:20
The Azerbaijan national team of female volleyball players will play its next game today.

Idman.biz reports that the team coached by Faig Garayev will face Slovakia.

The match will take place within the first stage of the European Golden League. The meeting will be held in Osijek, Croatia.

It should be noted that our national team won the first match against the hosts with a score of 3:0 (25:19, 25:19, 25:22).

European Golden League (women)
I stage
May 18
17:00. Slovakia - Azerbaijan
Referees: Boyan Bardic (Croatia), Bernard Valentar (Slovenia)
Osijek City Training Gym

Idman.biz

