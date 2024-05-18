Second test of Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan national team of female volleyball players will play its next game today.

Idman.biz reports that the team coached by Faig Garayev will face Slovakia.

The match will take place within the first stage of the European Golden League. The meeting will be held in Osijek, Croatia.

It should be noted that our national team won the first match against the hosts with a score of 3:0 (25:19, 25:19, 25:22).

European Golden League (women)

I stage

May 18

17:00. Slovakia - Azerbaijan

Referees: Boyan Bardic (Croatia), Bernard Valentar (Slovenia)

Osijek City Training Gym

