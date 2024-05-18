18 May 2024
Romanian volleyball player: "Azerbaijan is known as a sports country in the world"

Romanian volleyball player: "Azerbaijan is known as a sports country in the world"

"It was very important for us to start with a victory in the Golden European League."

Stefan Lupu, a volleyball player of the Romanian national team, told Idman.biz

He commented on the match in which they won 3:0 (25:16, 25:16, 25:19) against the Azerbaijan national team in the first match of the Golden European League in Baku. According to Lupu, they did not have much information about Azerbaijan team before the game: "Because the Azerbaijan national team has not played in official games for two years. But we witnessed the presence of strong players in the match. We achieved great success by defeating them. Winning has always been our main goal. I am very happy that we won. We played a good game. "Perhaps we did not allow the Azerbaijan national team to do its best."

He highly appreciated the organization: "Azerbaijan is known as a sports country in the world. We are aware that you host a number of international competitions here. For this reason, I think that the work you are doing has brought great fame to your country. Everything was fine."

