Anastasia Baiduk: "The task was to win"

"Unfortunately, we have very little time for preparation this year. But we are working, we are having good training."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Anastasiya Bayduk, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team.

Baiduk, who is preparing for the qualifying round of the Golden European League at the Volleyball Center, expressed her opinion about the matches to be held in Croatia: "We will try to show our maximum ability and show ourselves from a good side. We will do our best to return with victory."

The experienced volleyball player also touched on the task set before the national team: "We have the task of showing our best game and winning. All opponents are strong. But we will try to achieve the maximum."

It should be noted that the games of the first round of the Golden European League will take place in Croatia on May 17-19.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz