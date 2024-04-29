Faig Garayev announced his plans - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of female volleyball players, will start preparations for the Golden European League from tomorrow.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Faig Garayev held a meeting today with the participation of national team players, young volleyball players, coaching staff and representatives of the federation.

He said that there will be physical and ball exercises at the initial stage. Later, the team will go to the training camp, and test matches are planned.

It should be noted that the final team will be determined in the coming days.

