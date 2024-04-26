Azerbaijan striker wins bronze medal in Hungary

Azerbaijan national volleyball player Margarita Stepanenko won the bronze medal of the Hungarian Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Bekescsaba, in which the Azerbaijani striker wears the uniform, won against Mav Elore in the series for the 3rd place.

In the decisive match, Margarita's team won 3:1. With this, Bekescsaba increased the score in the series to 3:2. Stepanenko scored 12 points in the last match.

It should be noted that Vasas, captained by Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova, won the title of Hungarian champion.

