The coaching staff of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of female volleyball players has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Faig Garayev has identified his assistants.

He will work with experienced specialists Emin Abilov and Famil Aghayev. These coaches have worked in the national team.

The first test of the team will be the Golden European League, which will start in May.

