Aynur Imanova: "Our goal is the championship"

"Both teams showed great determination in the semi-finals."

Idman.biz reports that Azerrail volleyball player Aynur Imanova said this in a statement to the press service of the federation after the match they played with Ganja in the second game of the Azerbaijan Championship semifinals.

According to the captain of her team, after winning the first two sets, they qualified for the final: "Later, our coach gave the young players a chance by letting them play. Although we lost, we are in the final. Our opponent will be known today. After that, we will focus all our attention on the club that will reach the final. Of course, our goal is the championship."

It should be noted that Ganja won the second match of the semi-finals with a score of 3:2, but Azerrail will try their strength in the final as they lost the first match with a score of 0:3.

Idman.biz