6 June 2026
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Belgium and Netherlands begin Nations League campaigns ahead of Baku EuroVolley

Volleyball
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6 June 2026 14:15
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Belgium and Netherlands begin Nations League campaigns ahead of Baku EuroVolley

The 2026 Women's Volleyball Nations League is underway, with several teams already turning their attention to the upcoming European Championship, which will take place in Baku this August.

Among the participants are Belgium and the Netherlands, two of the teams set to face Azerbaijan in the group stage of the continental competition. Both sides opened their Nations League campaigns with defeats but remain focused on building form ahead of EuroVolley.

Belgium suffered a narrow five-set loss to Poland in their opening match. The team will now take on the Czech Republic, Thailand and Serbia in the remaining fixtures of the first week.

Speaking after the match against Poland, experienced Belgian middle blocker Natalie Lemmens stressed the importance of the Nations League as both a development platform and a crucial step towards the European Championship.

"The Nations League is always a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against the strongest teams in the world," Lemmens said. "Every match shows us which aspects of our game require more work. The tournament is also important in terms of preparation for the European Championship. That competition demands maximum readiness, so every game now helps us become stronger and better evaluate our potential."

Asked about Belgium's ambitions for the European Championship, Lemmens expressed confidence in the squad's ability to compete with any opponent.

"We want to reach our best form and go as far as possible. The level of competition in Europe is very high right now. But we have both experienced players and talented youngsters. If we play to our strengths, we can challenge any team."

The Netherlands also began their Nations League campaign with a defeat, losing 3-1 to Brazil. The Dutch side will next face Türkiye, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

The traditional favourites for this year's Nations League include reigning European champions Türkiye, Olympic champions Italy, as well as Brazil, Poland, the United States and Serbia.

Experts believe the tournament will play a decisive role in helping coaching staffs finalise their squads ahead of the European Championship. Many leading nations are currently rotating their line-ups, testing young players and experimenting with tactical systems before the major event in Baku.

Idman.Biz
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