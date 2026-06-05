Baku to host Mini Volley festival for children

A "Mini Volley" festival for children under the age of 12 will take place in Baku on 6 June, the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation has announced, İdman.Biz reports.

The event is being organised by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation as part of its efforts to promote volleyball among young people, encourage greater participation in sport and support healthy lifestyles.

As part of the Baku stage of the festival, two volleyball courts will be installed in front of Deniz Mall. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of fun activities, competitions and volleyball contests throughout the morning.

The festival will run from 09:00 to 12:00 and is expected to attract children and families from across the capital.

According to the federation, the initiative will not be limited to Baku. Similar Mini Volley festivals are also planned in various regions of Azerbaijan, reflecting ongoing efforts to develop grassroots volleyball and introduce more children to the sport at an early age.