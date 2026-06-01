1 June 2026
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FIVB instructor visits Azerbaijan’s U14 volleyball squad - PHOTO

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1 June 2026 10:18
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FIVB instructor visits Azerbaijan’s U14 volleyball squad

FIVB coaching instructor and professor Cengiz Akarçeşme has visited Azerbaijan’s national U14 girls’ volleyball team during their training camp.

According to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the Turkish specialist observed the squad’s training process, spoke with the players and provided recommendations aimed at supporting their development.

The visit formed part of the federation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen youth volleyball in the country and give young athletes access to international-level expertise.

A commemorative group photo was taken with the team following the meeting.

Idman.Biz
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