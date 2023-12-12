Azerbaijan Championship: The fixtures have been confirmed

The schedule of the next games in the Azerbaijan High Volleyball League has been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that on December 13, national championship games will be held between both male and female volleyball players.

"Ganja" will host the "National Aviation Academy" in the framework of the 6th round of the competition of women's volleyball players. The meeting will start at 15:00.

"Absheron" and "Murov Az Terminal" teams will meet at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior. The match, which will start at 16:00, will be broadcast live on "CBC Sport" channel.

Another match of the women's tournament will take place in the gym of the UNEC volleyball club. At 19:00, they will face the hosts and "Azerrail".

One game will take place in the High League of men's volleyball players. At 18:00, the teams "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" and "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" will face each other at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior.

December 13

High League (Women)

3:00 p.m. "Ganja" - "National Aviation Academy"

GANJA OCS



16:00. "Absheron" - "Murov Az Terminal" (CBC SPORT-live)

Volleyball Center of GİN



19:00. UNEC - "Azerrail"

UNEC VK gym.