Azerbaijan volleyball player's health condition has lost ground

Tural Hasanli, the volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", has deteriorated.

Idman.biz reports that he was operated on again due to bleeding.

The head coach of the club, Ziya Rajabov, shared about this on his social network account. Rajabov noted that Tural urgently needs blood (3+). He urged those who want to help to approach the Blood Bank and donate blood in the name of Hasanli.

It should be noted that the 33-year-old volleyball player was brought to Baku in a very critical condition after the match against Panathinaikos in the "Challenge Cup" and was taken to the hospital directly from the airport. Hasanli was operated on due to internal bleeding and intestinal rupture.

Idman.biz