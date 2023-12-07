Another defeat

The Azerbaijani national volleyball team, consisting of under-18 boys, played its third game in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the team coached by Jalil Bakhtioz faced Latvia.

The Azerbaijani team was defeated this time. The opponent won with a score of 3:0.



EEVZA Championship

II round

December 7

Latvia - Azerbaijan - 3:0 (25:19, 25:14, 25:17)

It should be noted that this was Azerbaijan’s 3rd defeat in a row. The team previously lost to Poland and Ukraine with a clean sheet. The volleyball players will play their next match against Estonia on December 8.



Idman.biz