Rostislav Pevtsov bids farewell to Azerbaijan’s national team

“I have proudly represented Azerbaijan in three Olympic Games, and this will always remain a great honor for me,” said triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov, announcing the end of his career under the Azerbaijani flag.

Idman.biz, the Ukraine-born athlete revealed on his social media that he will now compete under his native country's banner: “It’s been 10 years in Azerbaijan, and it seems time has come to return home. These were wonderful years. I achieved so much in sports, with all my major accomplishments coming under Azerbaijan’s flag. I still feel I have the strength to achieve something significant for my homeland, Ukraine.”

Over the past decade, Pevtsov participated in three Olympic Games, earned a bronze medal at the European Games in Baku, became a European Championship medalist, won the World Cup, and was named Europe’s Best Triathlete.

He expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his journey: “I deeply thank Azerbaijan and everyone who surrounded and supported me. These 10 years were filled with ups and downs, discoveries, and exciting adventures. Thanks to everyone who believed in me and helped me reach great heights. I hope we remain friends for many years.”

Idman.biz