18 December 2024
EN

Rostislav Pevtsov bids farewell to Azerbaijan’s national team

Triathlon
News
18 December 2024 10:22
26
Rostislav Pevtsov bids farewell to Azerbaijan’s national team

“I have proudly represented Azerbaijan in three Olympic Games, and this will always remain a great honor for me,” said triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov, announcing the end of his career under the Azerbaijani flag.

Idman.biz, the Ukraine-born athlete revealed on his social media that he will now compete under his native country's banner: “It’s been 10 years in Azerbaijan, and it seems time has come to return home. These were wonderful years. I achieved so much in sports, with all my major accomplishments coming under Azerbaijan’s flag. I still feel I have the strength to achieve something significant for my homeland, Ukraine.”

Over the past decade, Pevtsov participated in three Olympic Games, earned a bronze medal at the European Games in Baku, became a European Championship medalist, won the World Cup, and was named Europe’s Best Triathlete.

He expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his journey: “I deeply thank Azerbaijan and everyone who surrounded and supported me. These 10 years were filled with ups and downs, discoveries, and exciting adventures. Thanks to everyone who believed in me and helped me reach great heights. I hope we remain friends for many years.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ironman competition set to debut in Baku next year
5 December 17:08
Triathlon

Ironman competition set to debut in Baku next year

Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation is in talks to bring this prestigious event to the country
Pevtsov to compete in Thailand
8 October 13:34
Triathlon

Pevtsov to compete in Thailand

The tournament will be held in Thailand on November 16-17 and will be the 30th-anniversary competition
Triterra Baku Triathlon Club in international tournament in Barcelona
1 October 11:52
Triathlon

Triterra Baku Triathlon Club in international tournament in Barcelona

On October 6, an international competition on the Ironman distance will be held in Barcelona
The best triathletes of Azerbaijan will gather in Pirallahi
22 September 11:57
Triathlon

The best triathletes of Azerbaijan will gather in Pirallahi

The sprint competition will take place on October 6
Pevtsov dropped one place in rating
19 September 14:44
Triathlon

Pevtsov dropped one place in rating

World Triathlon updates rankings after weekend competitions
Pevtsov performs at World Cup
18 September 11:18
Triathlon

Pevtsov performs at World Cup

As a result, Pevtsov, who covered the entire distance in 50 minutes and 44 seconds

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz