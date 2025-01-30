Karimov competes in his first African marathon

Azerbaijan’s first Ironman, Firdovsi Karimov, tested his endurance again in his second international marathon this year.

Idman.biz reports that Karimov completed the challenging 42.195 km course under the scorching sun in Morocco.

After crossing the finish line, Karimov shared his thoughts on the race: "This was my first international marathon in Africa, and it was very tough. Without a doubt, the heat here made it even more challenging. However, I really wanted my first African experience to be successful."

Prior to this, Karimov had participated in the Dubai Marathon.

