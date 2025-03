The Azerbaijani Triterra triathlon club has announced the holding of the IronWind tournament.

The competition will be held in Baku on June 8, Idman.biz reports.

Triathletes from different countries, as well as local athletes competing in iron distances, are expected to participate in the tournament.

Trittera has already announced the opening of registration for participants.

Athletes will have to swim 1.9 km, cycle 90 km and run 21.1 km.

Idman.biz