30 June 2025
EN

Rostislav Pevtsov places 9th at long-distance triathlon World Championship

Triathlon
News
30 June 2025 18:01
14
Three-time Olympian Rostislav Pevtsov competed in the long-distance triathlon World Championship in Pontevedra, Spain.

After participating in the Summer Games in Paris, the athlete representing Azerbaijan finished in 9th place, Idman.biz reports.

After crossing the finish line, Pevtsov admitted it was the longest distance he had ever raced: “It was 3 km swimming, 120 km cycling, and 30 km running. The race is even longer than an Ironman half marathon. Honestly, I was very nervous before the start. I didn’t know what to expect from the distance. As for the result, I’m not too happy with 9th place, but I see progress and know the directions in which I and others need to improve.”

