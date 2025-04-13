13 April 2025
EN

Oleksandr Mordasov becomes head coach of Azerbaijan’s national triathlon team – PHOTO

Triathlon
News
13 April 2025 10:28
21
A report and presentation ceremony was held at the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, marking the introduction of a new head coach and summarizing two years of activity.

The event was attended by members of the Federation’s Board of Directors and coaching staff, Idman.biz reports.
The gathering opened with a speech by Federation President Farid Farhadzada, who highlighted the strong support shown by President Ilham Aliyev towards sports. He emphasized the importance of modern sports infrastructure being developed across the regions and noted that state support creates valuable opportunities for the growth of triathlon. Farhadzadeh also expressed his gratitude to Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov for his backing of the sport.
The central moment of the event was the official introduction of Oleksandr Mordasov as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national triathlon team. Mordasov shared his plans regarding the training process, strengthening of human resources, and improvement of international performance.

Later, Secretary General Seymur Huseynov presented a report covering the Federation’s activities over the past two years. The report included achievements in local and international competitions, athlete accomplishments, and future strategic plans.

In conclusion, vice-presidents and Executive Committee members shared their recommendations and future goals for the development of triathlon. The event wrapped up with a call for continued collaboration and discussion.
The Federation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting triathlon and achieving international success in the coming period.

Idman.biz

