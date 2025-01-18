Triathletes will start the season in Abu Dhabi

The season in international triathlon will be started with the World Series competition.

The first of the seven-stage competition will be held on February 8-9 in Abu Dhabi, Idman.biz reports.

Also, adding another tournament to the series is not ruled out.

As for the World Cup competitions, there will be 13 tournaments in this framework. The first of them will be held on February 22-23 in Napier, New Zealand. At the same time, two more World Cup races can be added to the calendar.

It has not yet been determined which competitions the Azerbaijani triathletes will participate in.

