Special award for Triterra

Azerbaijan’s Triterra Baku triathlon club has been officially recognized as the representative of the World Tower Running Association in Azerbaijan and awarded a special certificate.

Over the past three years, the Azerbaijani club has organized vertical running tournaments at the Chinar Plaza Business Center, Idman.biz reports.

These events have not gone unnoticed by international organizations. Considering the results achieved, the World Tower Running Association has approved Triterra as its official representative in Azerbaijan. The club has been certified to hold international competitions under the association's auspices in the country.

Idman.biz