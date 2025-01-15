15 January 2025
EN

Special award for Triterra

Triathlon
News
15 January 2025 15:44
25
Azerbaijan’s Triterra Baku triathlon club has been officially recognized as the representative of the World Tower Running Association in Azerbaijan and awarded a special certificate.

Over the past three years, the Azerbaijani club has organized vertical running tournaments at the Chinar Plaza Business Center, Idman.biz reports.

These events have not gone unnoticed by international organizations. Considering the results achieved, the World Tower Running Association has approved Triterra as its official representative in Azerbaijan. The club has been certified to hold international competitions under the association's auspices in the country.

Idman.biz

